A mechanic suffered serious burns in a fire at a Southeast Washington gas station Saturday, officials said.

About 50 firefighters went to a gas station on the 3000 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue at 11:46 a.m., said Vito Maggiolo, spokesman for the D.C. Fire Department.

The fire broke out as the mechanic was emptying a vehicle’s gas tank into a bucket. As a floodlight he was using slipped, it came into contact with the bucket of gasoline, sparking the fire, Maggiolo said.

The mechanic was taken to a hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries. A firefighter was also hospitalized for heat-related reasons, fire officials said.

Maggiolo said the gas station suffered “significant damage,” with its two repair bays almost gutted.