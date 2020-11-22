The EMS worker was shot after being sent there to help treat the first of the two civilian shooting victims. The second civilian was shot at that time.
One of the civilians was a man, and the other a woman.
It appeared from preliminary accounts that the man was shot first. Authorities said they were sent to the place where he was shot, listed as the 3900 block of Martin Luther King Jr Ave SE just before 4:30 p.m.
In a tweet police said a man was seen fleeing the area in a car.
Meanwhile, according to police spokeswoman Alaina Gertz, emergency personnel were sent to the area to treat the wounded man.
At that point, Gertz said, the person who shot the man a few minutes earlier, apparently returned. Both the woman and the EMS worker were then shot, according to a preliminary account from Gertz. Police listed the site of that portion of the incident as the 3900 block of South Capitol Street SW. The address is a stone’s throw from the address listed for the shooting of the man.
King Avenue and South Capitol Street intersect in the vicinity.
No motive was known for the shootings, and as of Sunday evening, no arrest was reported.