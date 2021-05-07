The statement called on those who have been “affected by the focus of the audit or members of the public with interest or expertise” to submit comments or materials to the Office of the Attorney General.
Maryland officials to launch review of cases handled by ex-chief medical examiner who testified in Chauvin’s defense
Frosh announced last month that his office would launch a review of work overseen by Fowler, who was Maryland’s chief medical examiner from 2002 to 2009.
Fowler served as a key witness for Chauvin, the former Minneapolis officer convicted in April of murder and manslaughter in the killing of George Floyd.
Fowler testified that he classified Floyd’s killing as “undetermined” and not a homicide. He said that the primary cause of Floyd’s death was cardiac arrhythmia due to underlying heart disease and not Chauvin’s knee on Floyd’s neck.
Fowler could not be immediately reached on Friday but said earlier he formed his opinion in collaboration with 13 other experts. He previously defended his work in a statement to The Washington Post: “I stand behind the outstanding work that all of our dedicated staff at the Maryland State Medical Examiner’s Office performed during my tenure as the Chief ME.”
