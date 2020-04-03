At about 4 p.m., children were kicking a ball back and forth in a yard and the ball went into the water.

He said his wife and son “popped into a canoe to chase it down. They just got farther out then they could handle, and couldn’t get back in.”

McKean said he has been told the search is continuing. He would not say whether the canoe has been found, but the Maryland Department of Natural Resources police said Friday an overturned canoe matching the description of the one went missing was recovered.

McKean is executive director of the Georgetown University Global Health Initiative and the daughter of former lieutenant governor Kathleen Kennedy Townsend. McKean is also a granddaughter of Robert F. Kennedy and grand-niece of former president John F. Kennedy.

Capt. Erik Kornmeyer, a spokesman for the Anne Arundel County Fire Department, said in a statement that a concerned person called authorities around 4:30 p.m. Thursday to say he saw the canoe from the Columbia Beach pier.

According to the Coast Guard, the caller said that the boaters were “seen struggling to return to shore in a canoe” near Herring Bay, and then not seen again.

Thursday was a windy day; an ocean storm off the coast of New England drove gusts of up to 40 miles an hour in the D.C. area.

Crews on boat and helicopters engaged in the search until dark Thursday and resumed Friday morning.

McKean graduated from Boston University and Georgetown University with a joint degree in law and international conflict resolution. She served in the Peace Corps in Mozambique, coming home to help with her mother’s 2002 campaign for governor. She went on to work for U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein in California — where she met her future husband. Gideon is their first child; the pair of human rights lawyers named him after a Supreme Court case ordering states to pay for public defenders.

During the Obama administration McKean worked in the State Department’s global AIDS program and on human rights in the Department of Health and Human Services.

Last year, she and her mother spoke out openly against her uncle Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s anti-vaccine advocacy.

“We stand behind him in his ongoing fight to protect our environment,” they wrote in a Politico column. “However, on vaccines he is wrong.”

The Kennedy family has been beset by tragedy, from the assassinations of McKean’s grandfather and great-uncle to the death of her cousin Saoirse Kennedy Hill last year. While they are also widely seen as blessed by fortune, McKean told Glamour in 2008 that was a misconception.

“People think, because I’m a Kennedy, I’m extremely wealthy and don’t flaunt it. Ha!” she said. “I have a great name, but by the time you get to the fourth generation, the money’s run out. We’re fortunate compared to the average American, but to think I’m a trust fund kid — so not true!”

The Maryland Natural Resources Police is the lead agency in the search, with help from the Coast Guard, Queen Anne Police Department, Anne Arundel Police Department, and Maryland State Police.