“You can’t get more serious than murder and you can’t get more serious than instigating a civil disturbance,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Thomas Windom said, arguing that Mathews should remain held in the “domestic terrorism investigation.”

Brian Lemley, 27, was also arrested in the incident. He waived a hearing and agreed to remain held pending trial.

The three were arrested last week in connection with a group called “the Base,” which federal law enforcement says encourages violence against African Americans and Jews and organizes military-style training.

Mathews, Lemley and Bilbrough discussed starting what one member called a “full-blown civil war” by shooting “unsuspecting civilians and police officers” ahead of the rally in Virginia’s capital, federal prosecutors said.

Lemley and Bilbrough were charged with transporting an alien — referring to Mathews, and conspiring to harbor an alien. Lemley is also charged with transporting a machine gun. Mathews is accused of transporting a firearm and ammunition with the intent to commit a felony.

Mathews’s court-appointed attorney argued in U.S. District Court in Greenbelt that his client should be released pending trial, saying Mathews is not accused of committing a violent crime and has no criminal history.

“They are statements which espouse particular beliefs . . . which are statements of free expression” under the First Amendment, attorney Joseph Balter said of conversations the men had before the rally.

At one point, as the judge read from a government memo asserting that the group had planned to close highways and derail trains, Mathews put his hand to his mouth and began laughing.

Bilbrough’s attorney Robert Bonsib said his client was a bystander who was enthralled by the two older men he had been hanging around. Bonsib said his client was consumed with fantasies, including going to Ukraine to fight against Russian-backed aggression.

“That’s pie in the sky, but that’s not terrorism,” Bonsib said, adding, “A 19-year old can be a knucklehead sometimes. You’ve got to decide whether he’s a knucklehead or a terrorist. He’s a knucklehead.”

Magistrate Judge Timothy J. Sullivan said he would consider possible release for Bilbrough — not facing any weapons charges — if Bonsib proposed appropriate release conditions.

According to law enforcement officials, the Base emerged in recent years with aspirations of uniting various hate groups for a race war. Lemley, Bilbrough and Mathews allegedly attended a Base military training event in November in Georgia, according to court documents.

After Mathews’s hearing, the U.S. attorney for Maryland, Robert K. Hur, joined other law enforcement officials outside the courthouse, asserting that federal agents had prevented potential bloodshed at the Richmond rally.

“These defendants did more than talk,” Hur said, reading from a statement. “They took steps to act and act violently on their racist views. They acquired long guns, including a machine gun, and ammunition. They participated in tactical and firearms training with fellow members of their organization . . . at training camps. They packed food and supplies, including a gas mask, intending to load their truck ‘for the war’ in Virginia.”

According to court filings, “Lemley discussed using a thermal imaging scope affixed to his rifle to conduct ambush attacks” at the Richmond rally, allegedly stating, “I literally need, I need to claim my first victim. . . . It’s so unfair what I can do to people with that.”

Mathews allegedly replied that “tons of guys” at the Richmond gathering “should be radicalized enough to know that all you gotta do is start making things go wrong” and the rally can spiral into “full-blown civil war.”

“We could essentially be like literally hunting people,” Mathews said, according to prosecutors.

Hur dismissed assertions that the men were not planning to engage in violence.