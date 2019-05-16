Two men who allegedly supplied drugs to a Virginia man who died of an overdose last year were charged with murder Monday, authorities said.

Chukukemeka Musa Chukuka, 32, of no fixed address, and Jacob Carl Belotti, 24, of Twin City, Ga., supplied a man on Feb. 24, 2018, with a narcotic thought to be mixed with fentanyl, Prince William County police said in a statement.

The 25-year-old man, Dustin Colburn Lueker of Haymarket, had an adverse reaction to the drug and later died, according to the statement.

On Monday, Chukuka and Belotti were charged with felony murder and distribution of a controlled substance, among other charges, police said. Chukuka is incarcerated in Fairfax on unrelated charges, police said; Belotti, described as a white male, 5-foot-9, 140 pounds with a thin build, short brown hair and blue eyes, remains at large.

The charges come amid an effort by authorities around the country to aggressively prosecute crimes involving fentanyl. Federal prosecutors charged 267 people with fentanyl-related crimes in the 2017 fiscal year, compared with 74 in FY 2016, as The Washington Post reported last year.

