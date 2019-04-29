Five men were trapped in a cave in far southwest Virginia over the weekend, but all were successfully rescued, authorities said.

A total of six men entered Cyclops Cave in Russell County, Va., intending “to stay an extended period,” the state’s Department of Emergency Management said on Sunday.

But one of the six escaped from the cave about 2 a.m. Sunday, and reported that “the others were unable to exit,” the VDEM said.

Rescue operations began, and around 6 p.m. on Sunday Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D( said on Twitter that all those trapped “have been safety rescued” from the cave. He said it was in Cleveland, Va.

An official of the emergency management department said personnel from a variety of state and local organizations took part in the rescue effort.

Media accounts indicated that heavy rains over the weekend helped trap the men.

