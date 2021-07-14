It was not immediately clear how many passengers were on the shuttle bus and whether all of the injured were aboard the vehicle. A fire department spokesman said the driver was trapped in the vehicle and was freed by firefighters.
The crash occurred about 3:20 p.m. in the 100 block of Riggs Road NE, near the Fort Totten Metro station. Police and fire officials were investigating and did not know how the crash occurred.
Metro spokeswoman Sherri Ly said the shuttle was headed from Fort Totten to Prince George’s Plaza.
The shuttle bus was operating because of the closures of the Greenbelt, College Park-University of Maryland, Prince George’s Plaza and West Hyattsville stations, which remain closed through Sept. 6 while their platforms are being reconstructed.