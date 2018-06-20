Metro Transit Investigators arrested Deymon Levarne Childs, 40, of Suitland on sexual assault charges alleging he attacked a MetroAccess rider who has intellectual disabilities. (Metro Transit Police)

Metro Transit Police arrested a 40-year-old MetroAccess driver Wednesday on charges he raped and assault a woman with an intellectual disability who rode his vehicle earlier this week, transit officials said.

Investigators charged Deymon Levarne Childs, of Suitland, with second degree rape, third degree sex offense and second degree assault for an incident that allegedly happened Monday in Hyattsville, according to a statement released by Metro. Officials said Childs works for First Transit, a company that contracts with Metro to handle the service.

The victim, who was not identified, told police the alleged incident happened aboard MetroAccess vehicle after Childs picked her up as scheduled at a location in Prince George’s County for a trip to her home.

Transit detectives were able to identify the vehicle and officials said they determined the assault happened along the side of Brightseat Road in Hyattsville.

The victim told police the sex assault happened in the back of the vehicle and she identified the driver as her assailant, police said.

Police said the woman was treated at a hospital and released.

Investigators obtained an arrest warrant for Childs late Wednesday and he was later arrested.