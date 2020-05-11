A Metrobus swerved across Georgia Avenue in Silver Spring and struck a sign on a church lawn Sunday night after a passenger threatened the bus driver, a Metro spokeswoman said.

No serious injuries were reported in the incident, which occurred about 9:30 p.m., when the passenger came to the front of the Y2 bus, said spokeswoman Sherri Ly. About a dozen passengers were onboard.

As recounted by the driver, the distraction created by the passenger’s threats “led to the bus leaving the roadway” at Noyes Drive, according to Ly. The driver was behind a protective plexiglass shield and was not physically assaulted, Ly said.

The bus was traveling northbound, according to Ly. Reaching the church would have required it to cross the southbound lanes of Georgia Avenue.

It was not immediately known whether police had made an arrest.

Photographs posted to Twitter showed the bus intact, with tire tracks across part of the lawn of Silver Spring United Methodist Church. Brickwork that supported the sign appeared damaged.

Ly said authorities are investigating.