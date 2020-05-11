As recounted by the driver, the distraction created by the passenger’s threats “led to the bus leaving the roadway” at Noyes Drive, according to Ly. The driver was behind a protective plexiglass shield and was not physically assaulted, Ly said.
The bus was traveling northbound, according to Ly. Reaching the church would have required it to cross the southbound lanes of Georgia Avenue.
It was not immediately known whether police had made an arrest.
Photographs posted to Twitter showed the bus intact, with tire tracks across part of the lawn of Silver Spring United Methodist Church. Brickwork that supported the sign appeared damaged.
Ly said authorities are investigating.
update: The Metrobus is in the process of being removed from the Silver Spring United Methodist Church lawn. #wmata NEWS PHOTOS TOM YEATMAN: https://t.co/ZZcurmd7VP pic.twitter.com/tAPIS7uwz3— Alan Henney (@alanhenney) May 11, 2020