Metro’s ban on religious themed advertisements on public buses, trains and transit stations is at the center of a high-profile appeals court case set for Monday featuring the Archdiocese of Washington, two powerhouse attorneys and the First Amendment.

The case reached the court after Metro rejected an ad campaign the archdiocese intended to run during the 2017 holiday season with the message “Find the Perfect Gift.”

For decades, the transit system’s policy allowed a range of messages, including political satire and criticism of the Catholic Church. But in 2015, prompted by security concerns over anti-Muslim-themed ads, Metro banned issue oriented messages as well as any related to religion or politics.

The decision limited ads to commercial products and services, which bring in more than $20 million for the regional transit system that relies on funding from the District, Maryland, Virginia and federal government.

Ahead of oral argument Monday at the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit, Metro said that because its ban does not single out a particular religion or religious organization, it is constitutional.

The Archdiocese of Washington tried running an advertisement promoting the annual “Find the Perfect Gift” initiative. (Archdiocese of Washington)

The banner ads proposed by the archdiocese in October 2017 featured a biblical Christmas scene and link to the campaign’s website, which encouraged people to attend Mass or donate to a Catholic charitable group.

[Is Metro waging war on Christmas? Archdiocese sues to post biblical-themed bus ads]

The First Amendment prohibits the government from discriminating against religious viewpoints. Attorneys for the archdiocese say Metro cannot allow secular advertisers to promote Christmas shopping, but not the church.

“In so doing, WMATA singled out religious speech for disfavored treatment,” according to the archdiocese, referring to the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority.

Backed by Attorney General Jeff Sessions, the archdiocese says in court filings that Metro’s policy banning ads that “promote . . . any religion, religious practice or belief” discriminates against religious organizations and is applied inconsistently.

Ads for a new yoga studio pass muster, the filings state, but not for a new parish hall. Gifts from Macys.com are in, but not from the archdiocese’s findtheperfectgift.org.

“The result is not anything like a clean distinction between commercial and non-commercial messages but a patchwork of exceptions,” according to the archdiocese.

Recent advertisements have featured the Salvation Army’s signature red kettle and language about how the Protestant-affiliated charity can improve the lives of recipients, but the archdiocese noted: “The Salvation Army’s objective is the salvation of souls, not recycling.”

The case will be argued by two former solicitors general: Donald B. Verrilli, Jr., representing Metro, and Paul Clement, representing the archdiocese. The two Washington lawyers last faced off in a 2016 Supreme Court case over a key element of the Affordable Care Act and pitted religious liberty against women’s access to contraceptive coverage.

The three-judge panel hearing the Metro case Monday includes Judges Judith W. Rogers, Brett Kavanaugh and Robert L. Wilkins.

[Judge supports Metro's decision to ban Christmas-themed Catholic ads]

Just before Christmas, a different three-judge panel of the same court upheld a lower court decision siding with Metro and keeping the ads off the sides of buses. That panel said the archdiocese’s argument that cited Christmas shopping advertisements was “grounded in pure hypothesis” and that it had not presented a “single example of a retail, commercial, or other non-religious advertisement on a WMATA bus that expresses the view that the holiday season should be celebrated in a secular or non-religious manner.”

The earlier appeals panel noted it was ruling only on the archdiocese’s request for a preliminary injunction and that the broader litigation was still in the early stages.

If the court sides with the archdiocese, the Metro board could be forced to rewrite its rules. Jack Evans, the Metro board chairman and a D.C. Council member, has said the board has no interest in revisiting the policy.

Forcing Metro to make space for the archdiocese’s ad campaign “would open the door to a flood of political or policy viewpoints” and “upend standard operating procedures of transit authorities around the country,” according to Metro’s court filings.

Transit systems throughout the country have run afoul of the First Amendment for selectively banning certain ads, but the courts have generally upheld policies that limit certain categories of speech.