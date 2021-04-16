Indicted with Head and Young was Thomas Sibick, 35, of Buffalo, who was already charged with beating Fanone and stealing the officer’s badge and radio. The indictment, unsealed Wednesday, was made public Friday.
Daniel Rodriguez, 38, of Fontana, Calif., is accused in a separate indictment of using an electroshock weapon on Fanone.
An attorney for Young did not immediately return a request for comment; an attorney for Head could not immediately be reached. Young is also accused of assaulting a U.S. Capitol Police officer identified in court papers only by the initials M.M.
In an interview days after the attack, Fanone recalled hearing the crowd shout “Kill him with his own gun!” as he drifted in and out of consciousness.
“From the first time they engaged, individuals were trying to grab my gun from the holster, putting their hands on top of the gun,” Fanone said.
Thinking it was a “life-or-death situation,” he appealed to the crowd’s humanity by telling them he was a father. Some in the crowd came forward to protect him until he was dragged to safety by a partner.
Peter Hermann contributed to this report.