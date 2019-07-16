Former Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn reviewed and approved a filing to the Department of Justice that he has admitted contains false statements but claims he did not read, his former attorney testified in federal court Tuesday.

Robert Kelner, of Covington & Burling, represented Flynn until last month when Flynn hired Sidney Powell, an outspoken critic of the Justice Department.

At the trial in Alexandria of Flynn’s former business partner, Bijan Rafiekian, Kelner told jurors both men signed off on the language used when their consulting firm, the Flynn Intel Group, filed under the Foreign Agent Registration Act in 2017.

When he pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI later that year in Washington, D.C. federal court, Flynn admitted that FARA filing contained lies and omissions. But after changing attorneys, he said he never actually read the filing before signing it and realized it was inaccurate only in hindsight.

Rafiekian, also known as Bijan Kian, is accused of illegally lobbying for the extradition of an exiled Turkish cleric in 2016 and hiding that work by claiming it was done for a private Dutch company rather than Turkey’s leaders. The president of the Dutch company, Ekim Alptekin, is accused of conspiring with him but remains at large.

Kelner said that Rafiekian insisted that “the Turkish government backed out of discussions” to fund the Flynn Intel Group’s project and “played no role” in the actual contract.

Flynn agreed, Kelner said, except for a meeting with Turkish ministers in New York “where there was a bit of discussion of the...contract.”

Rafiekian, according to Kelner, maintained that meeting was “unrelated” to the project.

Both Flynn and Rafiekian told Kelner that an op-ed Flynn wrote and was published in the Hill newspaper the day of the 2016 election was also not part of the contract, although it focused on the cleric, Fethullah Gulen.

Flynn “said it was something he had wanted to do” and the project “had focused him on these issues,” Kelner testified. Rafiekian shared the op-ed with Alptekin, he told Kelner, “for client relations reasons.” But he said Alptekin “was not happy with it and did not want it to be published.”

That narrative appears to be contradicted by an email introduced in court in which Alptekin praised the op-ed, saying, “The General is right on target.”

The final FARA filing was not as “categorical” as Rafiekian on whether it was possible the Turkish government had some involvement in the project, Kelner acknowledged. The decision to leave that ambiguous, he said, “was based on all the information we had acquired.”

