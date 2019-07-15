The Justice Department’s newly aggressive enforcement of foreign-lobbying laws in the wake of Robert S. Mueller III’s special counsel investigation of Russian election interference faces its first big test this week in the trial of Michael Flynn’s former business partner.

The trial starting Monday in federal court in Alexandria could also influence whatever sentence Flynn, President Trump’s onetime national security adviser, receives in D.C. federal court for lying to the FBI.

The case against Bijan Rafiekian, also known as Bijan Kian, is a challenging one built on circumstantial evidence of rarely prosecuted crimes. Jury selection in the case was underway Monday morning.

Flynn was initially expected to testify that he lied to his and Rafiekian’s lawyers to hide that they were being paid by the Turkish government to campaign against an exiled cleric named Fethullah Gulen. Now Flynn claims he never lied at all and blames any inaccuracies on his former lawyers, who are expected to testify at the trial.

In response, Judge Anthony P. Trenga has questioned whether enough evidence exists of a conspiracy.

“We are trying to reassess in some part how we are planning to present the case,” Assistant U.S. Attorney James P. Gillis said in court Friday — an acknowledgment that the prosecution has not gone exactly as planned.

But in court last week, Gillis indicated that more was to come, saying that there are “volumes of evidence” in the case.

Rafiekian, meanwhile, argues that the case is based entirely on Flynn, whom Rafiekian’s defense team casts as unreliable. Flynn was trying to keep himself out of prison when he admitted making false statements under the Foreign Agent Registration Act (FARA) and agreed to implicate his ex-partner.

For many decades FARA violations were almost never prosecuted; from 1966 to 2015, there were only seven such cases and a single trial conviction.

But in 2016, the Justice Department’s inspector general recommended better enforcement. Mueller used the law to prosecute former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort and his deputy, Rick Gates, for illegally lobbying on behalf of Ukraine, as well as a Dutch lawyer for lying about that work to the FBI. Greg Craig, a former Obama White House counsel who also did work for Ukraine through Manafort, has been indicted. Craig’s former firm agreed to pay a $4.6 million settlement. Others who worked with Manafort remain under investigation.

Rafiekian has a team of high-powered attorneys that includes Hope Hicks’s lawyer Robert Trout and Mark MacDougall, who also represents a Ukrainian billionaire tied to Manafort.

Flynn and Rafiekian’s consulting firm, the Flynn Intel Group, known as FIG, worked throughout 2016 to discredit Gulen. The campaign culminated in an op-ed in the Hill newspaper published under Flynn’s name on the day of the presidential election. It called Turkey “vital” to U.S. interests and Gulen a “radical Islamist.”

Flynn and Rafiekian were paid by Ekim Alptekin, a Turkish businessman indicted in the case but never apprehended.

After the op-ed was published, the Justice Department inquired whether FIG had failed to register as a foreign agent. In response, the firm did file under the Foreign Agent Registration Act but claimed that Turkey only “may have had an indirect benefit” from the project.

That was a lie, prosecutors said, to cover up Turkey’s direct control.

“I have a green light to discuss confidentiality, budget and the scope of the contract,” Alptekin wrote Rafiekian in August 2016, saying he had just met with senior Turkish leaders in the capital, Ankara. The correspondence is included in court filings.

Rafiekian’s attorneys maintain that there is no evidence their client knew that Alptekin had actually engaged the Turkish government and that both Rafiekian and Flynn were acting on legal advice throughout the process.

There is “not a single email or telephone call between FIG and members of the Turkish government,” they wrote in one filing. “FIG accurately and transparently disclosed its sole direct contact with Turkish officials as well as Mr. Alptekin’s own communications with the Turkish government.”

Alptekin has claimed that the work was for an Israeli company seeking to do business in Turkey and that he opposed the publication of the Hill op-ed, assertions contradicted by emails obtained by prosecutors. Rafekian wrote him at the time of the op-ed: “A promise made is a promise kept. . . . The arrow has left the bow!”

Prosecutors also pointed to emails stressing the need for secrecy and discussing payments as evidence that Rafiekian and Flynn were intentionally evading reporting requirements.

Court records show Rafiekian told lawyers for FIG that they payments were refunds, but emails describe them as consulting fees. He told his lawyers that “he doesn’t always choose the right words in emails.”

Those lawyers told prosecutors they struggled to obtain all the relevant documents, according to court records. FIG had been using encrypted email applications and shut down after the election.

This is a developing story.

