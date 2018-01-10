A composite sketch of a man authorities said assaulted a middle school girl along a path in Sterling, Va. (Courtesy of Loudoun County Sheriff)

Authorities in Loudoun County said a middle school girl was assaulted while walking home from school in the Sterling area, and they are asking the public for help identifying a man believed to be involved.

The incident happened around 4 p.m. on Jan. 3 as the girl was walking on a path near Wrightwood Place and saw a man who appeared to be jogging. Officials with the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office said the man grabbed the girl and then touched her inappropriately. She screamed, and the man fled.

A nearby surveillance video showed a man jogging in the area. Officials said the suspect is between 25 and 30 years old and stands about 5-feet, 5-inches tall with a thin build. He was wearing shorts with black tights underneath and a hat at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call 703-777-1021.