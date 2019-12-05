Authorities said the teacher, identified as Tenkoran Agyeman, 40, of Alexandria, “grabbed the victim . . . by the ankles and held her upside down.” The victim’s head struck a nearby desk in the incident, police said.

AD

In a statement, police said, “no injuries were immediately reported by the victim.”

Police said they arrested Agyeman on Tuesday and charged him with assault and battery. He was being held on a $5,000 unsecured bond, according to police.

AD

The school’s principal, Scott R. Bergquist, sent a letter to parents Wednesday telling of Agyeman’s arrest for “allegedly assaulting a student during class.” Agyeman has been placed on leave, according to the school.

Bergquist said he could not provide more details because it is a personnel matter. In the letter, he said that “the safety of our students is our top priority and it is my expectation that all staff act with the utmost professionalism at all times with students.”

He wrote that he was “deeply disappointed” about the allegation but said it was “not reflective of our outstanding school.”

AD