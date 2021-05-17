Boggs was released on her own recognizance pending further legal proceedings.
When prosecutors think there is not enough evidence to support an allegation made by police, or that the case needs to be investigated further, it is not uncommon for them to decline to immediately pursue the charge in court. Charges may be added later.
Police said Boggs’s 2-month-old son, Kyon Jones, was last seen alive May 5 in the family’s apartment in the 1500 block of Benning Road NE.
In a court affidavit, police said Boggs told them that she and the boy had been asleep, and that when she awoke, the child was not breathing. She allegedly said she wrapped him in a blue blanket and placed him in a trash receptacle.
Police traced the trash from that receptacle to a Richmond landfill, but no remains were found in a search there.
The D.C. Public Defender Service, which represents Boggs, declined to provide a comment on the case. A spokesperson for the U.S. attorney’s office for the District did not respond to a request for comment.
Keith L. Alexander contributed to this report.