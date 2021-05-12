Police said that search for Kyon Jones has so far come up empty. The baby was first reported missing Friday. Police said he was last seen May 5 at his mother’s apartment in the 1500 block of Benning Road NE.
District police have said they have questioned relatives and do not believe the infant is with them. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) has confirmed detectives interviewed the mother.
Dustin Sternbeck, a D.C. police spokesman, said detectives are aware of the Facebook Live video, and he confirmed the woman interviewed is Kyon’s mother.
“The search continues for the missing 2-month-old,” Sternbeck said Wednesday. He cautioned that “there has been some inconsistent information provided to detectives.”
The spokesman said, “We are following up on every piece of information we have received.”
Efforts by The Washington Post to reach the mother and her relatives have been unsuccessful.
Henderson Long, a community activist who helps families search for missing loved ones, said he ran into the mother on Friday as he handed out fliers with pictures of Kyon.
He said she agreed to be interviewed inside her apartment. A reporter from WUSA-TV accompanied him and recorded the seven-minute interview.
Henderson said he expected the mother, whom The Post is not naming, to plead for Kyon’s safe return. Instead, he said, she started telling him how her baby died.
According to the video, posted on Henderson’s Facebook page, the mother said she fell asleep with Kyon on top of her. She said she rolled over and woke to find him not breathing.
In soft voice that often wavered, the mother said she left Kyon on her bed and went outside, where she encountered a woman who she said asked about the infant. That woman was not identified. She went back inside and Kyon still wasn’t breathing.
“I panicked,” the mother said. “I got a blanket and a car seat and I wrapped him up and took it outside and disposed of it in the trash. And that’s what happened.”
Asked why she didn’t call police or paramedics for help, she said, “It was just fear.”
Police said they are unable to verify or refute the account and might never be able to until they find Kyon or his body.
Kyon is described as Black with brown hair and brown eyes.
Police said they did not have a description of the clothing he was wearing. Anyone with information about the baby is asked to call the Youth and Family Services Division of the D.C. police at 202-576-6768.