A D.C. ride-hail driver who had been missing for six weeks was found dead in Wilmington, Del., on Saturday, police said Sunday.

Musba Behiru Shifa, 43, was first reported missing in late January, a D.C. police spokesman said.

The circumstances of his death and the discovery of his body were unclear. Authorities in Wilmington could not immediately be reached for comment.

Shifa was last seen in the 1300 block of W Street NW on the evening of Jan. 18, according to D.C. police.

Shifa’s friends and brothers told local television outlets that he was a driver for Uber and Lyft and was probably picking up passengers before he went missing.

