Police have said little about their investigation.
A department spokesman, Dustin Sternbeck, said Monday it remains an active missing person case. “We are committed to finding this child,” he said.
Sternbeck said that “anytime a 2-month-old is missing, his whereabouts unknown, it is of great concern.” He also said police have been in contact with the infant’s relatives and investigators do not believe Kyon is with them.
Attempts to reach the infant’s mother and other relatives were not successful.
Kyon is described as Black with brown hair and brown eyes. Police said they did not have a description of his clothing.
Anyone with information about the baby is asked to call the police Youth and Family Services Division at 202-576-6768.