Police have identified a man who was found dead inside a vehicle in a shopping center in Germantown, Md.

The body of Nicholas Ryan McGinnis, 19, of Middletown, Md., was found just after 6 p.m. Friday in the 20900 block of Frederick Road, according to Montgomery County police.

Police said they responded to a call for a report of a “suspicious situation involving a parked vehicle.” When they arrived, they found McGinnis inside. His body was taken to the medical examiner to determine the cause and manner of his death.

Officials said that they were awaiting autopsy results but that there appeared to be “no visible signs of trauma” to McGinnis’s body.

McGinnis’s family had reported him missing June 4 to the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 240-773-5070.