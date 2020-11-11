On Tuesday, officials said they charged Roldan, 40, with abduction in Decker’s disappearance. He was extradited to Virginia from North Carolina, according to sheriff’s authorities, and is being held at the county jail on a no-bond status.
Decker’s family reported her missing on Feb. 19, 2011, and officials at the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office said detectives “have been trying to locate her ever since,” according to a statement. Decker was pregnant with Roldan’s child, authorities said, and she was a student at George Mason University when she went missing.
Decker’s car was left in the parking lot of the apartment complex where she lived on Orchard Grass Terrace.
Kimberly Nelson, Decker’s mother, said at the time of Decker’s disappearance that she was typically in touch with her family members and unlikely to run away. Authorities said they had found no evidence that Decker had left the country and no records showing that she had given birth.
Officials had also said that her cellphone, email, social media and bank accounts had not been active since she went missing.