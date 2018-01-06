A woman whose body was found in a pond behind the 14200 block of Ballinger Terrace in Burtonsville was identified last week by Montgomery County police as Kristin Danielle Bessix.

Bessix, 36, had been reported missing on Nov. 22. Police said she was last seen by friends Nov. 9 in near Castle Boulevard in Burtonsville — an area where she was known to stay. Family and friends had been unable to contact her since that time.

On Jan. 3, officers responded to a call about a suspicious situation at a pond in Burtonsville. Once they arrived, they found a woman’s body in the pond.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is conducting an autopsy to determine the cause of Bessix’s death.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about Bessix’s death to contact them at 240-773-5070. Callers may also call Crime Solvers of Montgomery County toll-free at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477) and can remain anonymous.