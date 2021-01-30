The killer, who has not been identified by police, fled the area in a tan- or beige-colored Ford Crown Victoria or a Lincoln Grand Marquis. The man’s motive was unclear.

Police have not released the name of the MTA driver, but a union official identified him as Frankye Duckett, who lived with his family in Pennsylvania but traveled to Baltimore to work every day. Duckett was responsible for driving patients and people with disabilities to and from doctors’ appointments, kidney dialysis and other essential services, said the union official, Mark Garey, a business agent for the Teamsters Local 355.

“Everybody’s saddened to hear the news,” Garey said. “You go to work to feed your family, and you’ve got to worry about things like this happening. . . . It is tragic.”

The killing marked the second fatal shooting of an MTA driver in Baltimore in recent months. MTA bus driver Marcus Parks was fatally shot in southeast Baltimore in October after an argument with a man trying to board his bus. Following Parks’s death, the local bus drivers’ union demanded more protection for its members, the Baltimore Sun reported.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) released a statement in a tweet late Friday about the mobility van driver’s killing.

“This is the second time in a matter of months an MTA driver has been killed while serving the community,” Hogan tweeted. “He was helping some of our most vulnerable citizens. It is absolutely senseless, and we will not tolerate this violence. Please keep his family in your prayers tonight.”

In a statement, Kevin Quinn, administrator of the MTA, also condemned the violence against service operators.

“We are deeply saddened by another tragic loss this evening as one of our First Transit Mobility service operators was killed on the job,” Quinn said in the statement. “The safety of our employees and our riders is [Maryland Department of Transportation] MTA’s highest priority. Violence against transit operators needs to stop immediately.