Ayanna Maertens Griffin, 19, and her boyfriend, Joel Bianda, 21, were shot to death in southern Halifax County less than a year ago. An 18-year-old student at Alexandria’s T.C. Williams high school was quickly arrested and confessed. Mohamed Aly pleaded guilty in December to first-degree murder counts and sentenced to four life terms, but his reasons for killing two acquaintances remain a mystery.

“One of the most painful aspects of this case is that the family may never know Aly’s motive to murder their loved ones. We are all left asking, why?” Halifax Commonwealth’s Attorney Tracy Quackenbush Martin said in a statement. “We may never have an answer to that question.”

Maertens Griffin’s father, Ivan Maertens Aramayo, said the prosecutor had prepared the families for that lack of resolution.

“She did tell us there are going to be some important questions that we’ll never be able to answer,” he said. “If she hadn’t said that I think we would be terrorized with — why?”

Maertens Aramayo said he thinks his daughter and Bianda had hung out with Aly a few times, but they were not close friends. Bianda, like Aly, was from Alexandria. Maertens Griffin had lived with her family in Germantown.

According to the prosecutor, Bianda agreed to give Aly a ride from Alexandria to Danville, near the border with North Carolina. It’s a drive south of nearly 250 miles, and Maertens Aramayo said closer friends had turned Aly down. Aly said he was meeting a friend; according to prosecutors, he was bringing that friend a 9mm gun.

“They barely knew each other,” Maertens Aramayo said. His daughter tagged along as they set off on Feb. 8.

Somewhere on the road, an hour short of Danville, Aly later told police he began having “thoughts,” according to prosecutors, who described what happened next.

They said Aly told Bianda to pull over; as the young man did, Aly shot him in the back of the head. He shot Maertens Griffin a moment later, prosecutors said. The car was still moving; Aly managed to stop in the median on Highway 58 near Melon Road by opening the door and dragging his foot on the ground. He left the young couple’s bodies on the grass and drove to Danville.

He then met his friend, a juvenile. They returned to the scene, took the victims’ phones, and tried to drive off before quickly crashing into an embankment, prosecutors said. Aly said he ran into the woods with his friend, tossing the gun.

They took cabs back to Danville and then the Petersburg, Va., area, where Aly called a friend and said he had been in an accident. Then, prosecutors said, he resumed normal life, going to class and football practice. But he began confessing to friends, according to prosecutors, and ultimately told details of the shootings to police.

His friend was initially charged with helping cover up the crime, but his case is not currently pending, prosecutors said.

Bianda’s family declined to comment.

After Aly’s arrest, friends at T.C. Williams expressed surprise, describing him as a popular student who seemed to have a bright future. Defense attorney Tyson Daniel declined to comment on the facts of the case, but said Aly had been accepted to 10 colleges, including Catholic University and Norfolk State, with scholarship offers from some of them.

“I’ll never forget the horrible day that Mohamed was arrested at school,” a teacher, who asked not to be named to avoid association with the murder, wrote to the court. “I never thought for a minute that it would be Mohamed. It just went counter to everything I had known about him as a student.”

Aly was two credits shy of graduating at the time and had been delivering packages over the holidays to make money for college, said a family friend who likewise asked to remain anonymous.

“I will always remember Mohamed as hard-working, thoughtful, kind, and a bit shy,” the friend wrote the court. “I may never understand what led to this tragic series of events.”

Maertens Aramayo said Aly’s apology in court felt perfunctory. Still, he said he thought there was some understanding in the young man’s face when he read his own words, describing how his daughter graduated high school, became a manager at her job and started college by age 18.

“She will not marry. She will not bear any children,” he said. “She will never come by my house to visit or eat the food that I make for her that she loved so much.”

After the arrest Maertens Aramayo had looked at Aly’s social media pages and saw that the teenager professed love for Allah. A Roman Catholic himself, he studied theology, and what he knew about Islam gave him an opening. He offered two quotes from the Koran: