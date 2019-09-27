The sole survivor of a crash that killed six, including two of her own children, pleaded guilty Friday to six counts of motor vehicle manslaughter.

As part of the plea agreement Dominique R. Taylor, 32, faces a maximum of 30 years in prison.

Taylor was under the influence of alcohol during the Feb. 2 crash in Bowie that sent her car off the road and spinning into a snowy field off Route 301, prosecutors and police said. The group had been heading home around 4:30 a.m., police said, though it was not clear where they had been.

The crash killed Taylor’s children — London Dixon, 8, and Paris Dixon, 5 — and their relatives Rickelle Ricks, 6; Zion Beard, 14; and Damari Herald, 15. None of the children were restrained in seat belts or car seats and were thrown from the vehicle during the crash, Prince George’s County Assistant State’s Attorney Jennifer Rush said. The five children were all in the three-seater bench of a 2005 Chrysler Pacifica and one child who was lifted up out of the seat and tossed from the car “got caught up in the vines” of a tree before he “landed on the ground,” Rush said.

About two weeks after the crash, the front-seat passenger and a friend of Taylor’s, Cornell D. Simon, 23, of Oxon Hill, Md., was taken off life support after being critically injured after the crash. He had been trapped in the vehicle after the crash, Rush said.

Taylor had a blood alcohol concentration of 0.169, which is more than the legal limit in Maryland of .08, police and prosecutors said. Prince George’s County State’s Attorney Aisha N. Braveboy said Taylor did not say where she was coming from or how many drinks she had before getting in the car.

The crash deeply divided the families of the dead. Before Taylor’s plea hearing, an argument broke out in the hall outside the courtroom sending deputies sprinting to the commotion that echoed through the halls. Deputies quickly separated the groups and broke up the altercation.

During the hearing when the judge was reading Taylor her rights, she spoke barely above a whisper and said she was on depression medication. When the judge asked “Are you in good health both mentally and physically,” Taylor responded no, but said she understood what was happening in court.

“Are you pleading guilty because you are guilty and for no other reason?” the judge asked when the time came for Taylor to finalize her plea.

She stood silent for several moments before her attorney, John McKenna, leaned over to speak with her. She blew her nose and then finally said, “Yes.”

McKenna declined to comment after the hearing.

Braveboy said the plea allows the families to avoid the trauma of a lengthy trial.

“A trial would have been probably unbearable for all parties involved,” Braveboy said.

Taylor is set to be sentenced on Jan. 13.

Taylor’s plea comes the day after Charles County man Thomas Hawks was sentenced to 22 years in jail in an unrelated crash that occurred months earlier.

Hawks, 28, said he had at least 10 beers while watching a Redskins game with friends before a crash that left three children dead on Dec. 30.

Despite having a hotel room to stay after the game, Hawks said during his sentencing, he got into his truck and drove home.

Along Indian Head Highway, Hawks crashed into the Mejia family waiting at a red light, going 69 miles an hour in an area with a speed limit of 45, prosecutors said. The crash killed twins Alexander and Rosalie Mejia, 5, and their 13-month old brother Isaac.

Hawks had a blood-alcohol reading of .17.

