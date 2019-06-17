A man who was shot over the weekend in Riverdale Park, Md., told witnesses the name of the person who attacked him moments after he was hit, police said.

On Monday, police announced the arrest of a man in the killing.

Officers called to a shooting at about 7:45 p.m. Saturday in the 6000 block of Patterson Street found Curtis Mosley, 40, of Hyattsville suffering from gunshot wounds, Prince George’s County police said.

Mosely told witnesses moments after the shooting the name of the person who had shot him, police said. Mosely was then taken to a hospital, where he died hours later.

James J. Young, 39, of Temple Hills was arrested Monday in the District and charged with first- and second-degree murder, police said.

Detectives are investigating a motive for the shooting, but police said Young and Mosely were acquaintances.

Young is awaiting extradition to Prince George’s.

