But Montgomery County police and officials at Montgomery College said there never was a threat and they are trying to figure out how the message was sent.

Marcus Rosano, a spokesman for Montgomery College, said it was a “false alarm” and an investigation will be done to figure out what caused the error.

The false alarm caused panic, confusion and frustration online as people tried to determine whether it was real.

The tweet was removed about 25 minutes later. At 8:11 a.m., the college posted a tweet that read: “There is NO THREAT. The ‘active shooter’ message was sent in ERROR. There is NO THREAT. We apologize for the erroneous message.”

