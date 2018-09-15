An amateur driving lesson Saturday started in a parking lot in Montgomery Village and ended when the car jumped a curb, crashed through a fence and landed in a swimming pool, authorities said.

The driver and instructor were uninjured — but soaking wet, said Pete Piringer, spokesman for Montgomery County Fire and Rescue.

“One was teaching the other how to drive,” he said.

Piringer said he did not know whether the man or the woman was behind the wheel of the Toyota sedan during the mishap, which happened about 12:45 p.m. He said both were described as in their 50s or 60s.

The pool where the car landed, North Creek Community Center Pool on Arrowhead Road, was closed for the season.

Piringer said by the time rescue workers arrived, the man and woman were standing at the side of the pool.

“They had self-extricated,” Piringer said.

The car was another matter.