A longtime physical education teacher in Montgomery County was arrested on child pornography charges Tuesday amid allegations he purchased electronic images from the Philippines as far back as 2012.

Daemon Alan Dartouzos, 54, most recently taught at Ashburton Elementary School in Bethesda. He has been on administrative leave since January 2018, after police raided his Germantown home. Detectives do not believe any images related to the case show Montgomery County students.

“The alleged behavior by Mr. Dartouzos is extremely concerning,” Ashburton principal Gregory Mullenholz said in an email to parents and guardians Tuesday.

Dartouzos was being held at the Montgomery County Detention Center Tuesday. It is not clear whether he has retained an attorney.

Dartouzos began his career with the Montgomery school system in 1991.

For his first six years, according to the school system, he worked part time at Ashburton and other schools: Takoma Park Elementary, Garrett Park Elementary, Kensington Parkwood Elementary and Whetstone Elementary. From 1998 until he was put on leave last year, he worked solely at Ashburton, a school just north of the Capital Beltway and several blocks west of Old Georgetown Road.



Daemon Alan Dartouzos, a physical education teacher at Ashburton Elementary School in Bethesda, was arrested March 5 on possession of child pornography. (Montgomery County Police/Montgomery County Police)

Electronic storage devices were found in the house raid and examined by the FBI, police said. Among the images found, according to Montgomery County court records, were 10 digital photographs of prepubescent children, many naked and performing obscene acts. One child appeared to be bound and gagged, according to the records.

According to an arrest warrant for Dartouzos filed in court, the investigation of him grew out of much larger investigation that stretched to 2014.

In that year, an international money transfer service — Xoom.com — notified Yahoo that “a number of Yahoo! accounts were engaged in the sale of child exploitation material,” according to the arrest warrant written by Montgomery County Detective Dane Onorio.

Through its Electronic Crimes Investigation Team, Yahoo identified various “seller accounts” operating from the Philippines, the warrant states. The FBI became involved in the investigation, and “numerous children, who were being sexually exploited and victimized, were identified and rescued both in the Philippines and the United States,” the court records state.

The massive investigation yielded Yahoo addresses linked to buyers — including, in 2017, an address with the characters “yeahbb,” the warrant states, and investigators used IP addresses to link “yeahbb” to Dartouzos at this home.

During the search of his home, “Dartouzos invoked his right to remain silent and would not speak with your affiant,” Onorio wrote. “It should be noted that at the time of the search warrant Dartouzos lived alone.”

