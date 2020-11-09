Three people, including two firefighters, were hurt and a dog died in a blaze Sunday in Montgomery County, officials said.

The fire broke out around 5:30 p.m. Nov. 8 at a townhouse in the 18700 block of White Sands Drive near Wisteria Drive in the Germantown area, according to the Montgomery County Fire Department.

Officials said the fire appears to have started near some shelves in the home’s basement.

A dog died in the fire, officials said. Two firefighters and a civilian were hurt in the blaze. A pet turtle and another dog survived, but a second pet turtle is missing, officials said on Twitter. The extent of the injuries to the people was not known.

The damage to the home is estimated to be about $300,000. Officials said one adult and two children have been displaced by the fire.

The blaze remains under investigation.