Officials said the fire appears to have started near some shelves in the home’s basement.
A dog died in the fire, officials said. Two firefighters and a civilian were hurt in the blaze. A pet turtle and another dog survived, but a second pet turtle is missing, officials said on Twitter. The extent of the injuries to the people was not known.
The damage to the home is estimated to be about $300,000. Officials said one adult and two children have been displaced by the fire.
The blaze remains under investigation.