In one of the most recent cases — just before 6 p.m. Sunday — officers were summoned to an apartment along Bel Pre Road in the county’s Aspen Hill area where they found the body of Claudia Areli Gonzalez, 28. Two people told detectives they were in the apartment when Gonzalez was attacked by her boyfriend.

“One of the witnesses stated the boyfriend produced a knife and struck or slashed the victim near her neck area,” detectives wrote in court papers. “The witnesses stated the suspect then contacted his father and told him that he killed the victim.”

Detectives spoke with the father, who confirmed his son — Juan Guzman Contreras — had indeed called him, according to charging documents.

“I think I killed her,” the son told his dad over the phone, according to court records. The son also asked his dad if he wanted to tell him goodbye, according to police, suggesting the son was about to flee.

Detectives obtained a warrant charging Guzman Contreras with first-degree murder. He remained at large Thursday morning.

“Domestic violence is real and we need to find this suspect ASAP,” Montgomery Police Chief Marcus Jones said via tweet.

Attempts to reach Contreras's family and reach an attorney who represented him in a previous family law case were unsuccessful.

On Thursday, police were called just after 5:30 a.m. about a man found inside a car in the 3100 block of Medway Street in the Glenmont area. A police spokeswoman termed the case a “death investigation,” pending more information about how he died.

That is not the case for Darius Cooper and other violent deaths so far this year.

On Sunday evening, police were called to the Chelsea Park apartments off South Frederick Avenue in Gaithersburg. There they found Cooper, 25, outside an apartment building, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital where he died.

Investigators are probing if there is a connection between Cooper's death and a vigil that was taking place at the apartments for another victim, Kwamena Ocran, 24. He had been shot two days earlier by at least one officer from the Gaithersburg Police Department.

Officers had approached Ocran on Friday evening, police said, after hearing he might be armed. Ocran ran, leading four officers to chase him across six lanes of Frederick Avenue, police said.

At some point, Ocran “displayed a handgun” and was shot by at least one of the officers, according to Gaithersburg Police Chief Mark Sroka. The four officers have been placed on paid administrative leave while the investigation continues.

Two people were killed in Montgomery County on Jan. 4.

Just before 5 p.m., police were called to an apartment in Germantown, where they found Russell Troy Huffman, 38, suffering from upper-body trauma. He was pronounced dead at the apartment.

Earlier that day, about 2:40 a.m., a man called police from a house in Clarksburg to say his brother “had just accidentally shot their mother,” according to police allegations filed in court.

Arriving officers found Mary Ann Blackburn, 56, with at least one gunshot wound. She was taken to Suburban Hospital, where she died.

David Blackburn, her son, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder. He “had recently been suffering from paranoia and had not slept since Jan. 1st,” investigators wrote in the arrest records. “He had also been self-medicating with different strains of marijuana.”

Blackburn made a brief court hearing Wednesday, and was ordered to remain in jail on no bond status, pending further court proceedings, according to court records.

“What has occurred is a horrible tragedy,” his attorney, Terry McGann, said last week. “We are in the early stages of gathering information and determining exactly what happened. ”