By Dan MorseToday at 2:12 p.m. ESTMontgomery County police launched a homicide investigation Tuesday morning after a man was pronounced dead in the 12000 block of Treetop Drive in Silver Spring.Just before 9 a.m., officers were called to the area. Detectives believe "this to be an isolated incident," police officials said in a brief statement.Treetop Drive is just west of Columbia Pike in the county's Fairland area.No further details were immediately released.