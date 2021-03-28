One resident woke in the night, believing a light was left on in the garage, then discovered the fire after opening a door to the garage, according to fire department spokesman Pete Piringer.
No one was injured. The home sustained an estimated $1.2 million in damage. Neighboring houses also sustained heat damage. The cause hasn’t been determined.
Hours earlier, firefighters responded about 7:30 p.m. Saturday to a blaze in the 15500 block of Pennyroyal Lane near Rockville. The family was not home and no one was injured, officials said.
Investigators said the fire started in the joist space in the basement ceiling because of an electrical malfunction. The house sustained an estimated $150,000 in damage.