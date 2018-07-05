Thierry Kinshala Nkusu was convicted in the 2016 killing of his pregnant girlfriend and sentenced to life in prison, without the possibility of parole. (Takoma Park Police Department)

A man committed suicide Wednesday inside of a Montgomery County corrections facility, Montgomery County police said.

Corrections officers found Thierry Kinshala Nkusu, 35, hanging from a bed sheet inside the facility in Boyds, according to a Montgomery County police statement. Staff and fire department rescuers were not able to revive Nkusu after he was found about 6 p.m.

The state’s Office of the Chief Medical Examiner ruled the cause of death was hanging and the manner of death a suicide, police said. Montgomery County police continue to investigate the death.

Robert Green, director of the county’s department of corrections, confirmed that Nkusu was the inmate who was convicted for killing his pregnant girlfriend in 2016.

Green said corrections officers found Nkusu in his cell, which only he was assigned to, during routine rounds. Officers rendered aid immediately, as did corrections medical staff until county rescuers arrived.

“Despite those efforts, Mr. Nkusu did not survive,” Green said in an interview.



Maria Veronica Mbunga was fatally stabbed in April 2016 attack inside her Takoma Park apartment. (Courtesy of Monique Gomillion)

There were no signs of foul play, Green said. Investigators said that Nkusu left behind several handwritten suicide notes. Officials did not release the contents of those letters.

The death also will be reviewed by the corrections department, Green said.

The Takoma Park killing shocked those close to the victim as they tried to imagine why an outgoing, helpful woman who loved children was brutally stabbed in the neck, chest and abdomen.

In court filings, detectives said they spoke with a neighbor who heard yelling and crying from Mbunga’s apartment on Houston Avenue, just north of the District, about the time of the attack on April 27, 2016.

At the time of the incident, police said they found Nkusu with knife wounds in the lobby of the apartment building and Mbunga stabbed upstairs in an apartment. Police soon locked in on Nkusu as a suspect because his superficial wounds did not match up with his account he told police of being attacked by a masked assailant.

In 2016 court filings, detectives said they spoke with friends of Nkusu who said that Nkusu did not want to help care for the child Mbunga carried.

Court records show that he was sentenced to life imprisonment without possibility of parole on July 2, two days before Nkusa died.

