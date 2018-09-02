In water incidents, a Baltimore man drowned in a Maryland park and a Montgomery County man was missing on the Eastern Shore. (iStock/iStock)

A swimmer died Sunday in a Maryland state park, while a search resumed for a Montgomery County man who disappeared Saturday while swimming on the Eastern Shore.

The swimmer died in an accident at the Gunpowder Falls state park in Baltimore County, the Maryland Natural Resources police said.

He was identified by the Natural Resources as Mohamad Ahmady Elgouhary, 27, of Baltimore. Details of the accident were not immediately available.

Meanwhile, the Natural Resources police said the Montgomery County man went missing Saturday evening in the Sassafras River. He was swimming there with friends, the police said.

The man’s identity was not disclosed.

In another water-related incident, the Maryland state police said it searched again on Sunday for a woman swept away by swift water in Harford County Friday night. Efforts were suspended for the day about 5 p.m. the state police said.

The woman was swept away during flooding that followed heavy rain.