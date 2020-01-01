WASHINGTON, DC-MAY 18: A piece of police tape on the ground at a crime the scene. (Photo by Michael S. Williamson/The Washington Post (Michael S. Williamson/The Washington Post)

One of three men authorities said robbed a Bethesda jewelry store at gunpoint and escaped with an estimated $60,000 in merchandise is in custody in in Virginia, according to Montgomery County police.

The robbery occurred about 5:45 p.m. on Dec. 13 at the Jewelry Exchange in the 7700 block of Old Georgetown Road. Police said one of the robbers was armed with a gun.

Police released surveillance video on Dec. 17 and charged a suspect with robbery in an arrest warrant the next day. He was identified as Derrick Lamont Graham, 42, of an undetermined address.

Graham was being sought in the jewelry store case when police said he was charged on Thursdaywith robbing a bank in Arlington County. Police there alleged he passed a note to a bank teller in the 2200 block of Wilson Boulevard demanding money and implying he was armed. He escaped with an undisclosed amount of money.

Arlington police said Graham was arrested a short time later at the Court House Metro station platform, about one-third of a mile from the bank. Ashley Savage, a spokeswoman for that department, said Graham was also wanted in connection with the jewelry store robbery in Bethesda.

Montgomery County police said Graham is awaiting extradition to Maryland. In a statement, police said they believe Graham was the person with the gun. Two others are being sought.

Authorities said three men entered the store and demanded jewelry. Police released surveillance video on Dec. 17 seeking help from the public.

The video shows the men wearing winter coats and hoods entering the store, walking by a Christmas tree, and two of them getting the jewelry from salespeople and putting it into a bag. Another man was acting as a lookout at the front door, according to a police statement.

