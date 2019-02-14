A third man has been arrested and charged in connection with a double homicide in White Oak in late January, police said.

Montgomery County Police said Andy K. Panton, 20, of an unconfirmed address, is being held without bond after his arrest on Monday.

Authorities said two men — Jordan A. Radway, 23, of Laurel, and Christian D. Roberts, of Silver Spring — were fatally shot Jan. 28 after the pair had gone to sell a quarter-pound of marijuana and arranged the sale with one of the suspects.

They were killed “execution-style” during a $600 marijuana sale, authorities said. The bullets hit the two men when they were inside a car. They managed to drive a bit before they crashed along Stewart Lane. Police found them dead inside the car.

Montgomery County Assistant State’s Attorney Peter Larson said in a court hearing earlier this month that the victims were “shot at point-blank range, execution-style.”



Two other men — Dontaye Jamahl Hunt, 18, and Noah Foster Barnett, 18, — have been arrested in connection with the shootings. Hunt was charged with two counts of first-degree murder and Barnett was charged with conspiracy to distribute marijuana.

Officials have said the deaths are among homicides in the county that were connected to robberies of pot buyers and dealers.

