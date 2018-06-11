Montgomery County police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred about 2:15 p.m. in Silver Spring, according to the department’s Twitter account.

The brief tweet says the incident occurred in the 9200 block of Three Oaks Drive, about one-half mile east of Colesville Road, inside the Beltway.

Police said a man had been reported shot and no police officers were injured. The man who was shot was taken to a hospital. His condition was not provided.

No other details were immediately released but police are expected to provide updates later in the afternoon.

(This is a developing story)