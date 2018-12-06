A Montgomery County police cruiser hit a pedestrian and seriously injured him while driving on patrol Thursday night in the Wheaton area, police said.

The accident happened as the officer drove south on Georgia Avenue and struck the man who was in the road near the intersection of Blueridge Avenue about 9:27 p.m., said police spokesman Tom Jordan. The pedestrian was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police shut down northbound and southbound lanes of Georgia Avenue near Arcola Avenue to investigate, police said on Twitter.

The accident remains under investigation.