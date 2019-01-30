Montgomery County Police Chief J. Thomas Manger will retire in April after 15 years running the 1,300-officer force during which he became a national voice on police issues, Manger said Wednesday.

Manger said he plans to join the Major Cities Chiefs Association to head the group’s legislative efforts in Washington.

His departure follows the Dec. 3 swearing in of Marc Elrich (D) as county executive, the first change in the county’s top political job in 12 years.

Manger, 64, has been a police officer for 42 years and is a well-known figure in the Washington region having led the Fairfax County force in Virginia before taking the Montgomery job.

He grew up in Baltimore and Montgomery County, attended Blair High School in Silver Spring and graduated from the University of Maryland. His first law enforcement job was as a “summer cop” in Ocean City For years, he has been active in the Major Cities Chiefs Association.

