Council member Craig L. Rice, said of the word used by an officer in a video, “regardless of what went down...It’s not appropriate for anyone in our workforce.” (Cheryl Diaz Meyer/For The Washington Post)

Montgomery County police are investigating after a video surfaced Thursday appearing to record a white county police officer using the n-word as she addressed a group of people who were being questioned in Silver Spring.

The 23-second video clip appears to show a white female officer speaking with the group as three of her colleagues fill out paperwork.

The encounter, around 10:30 a.m. Thursday, took place in a parking lot between a McDonald’s restaurant and a gas station along New Hampshire Avenue in the county’s White Oak section.

After one person complains about the paperwork, a female voice responds, addressing the group as “y’all n-----s been trying to something,” after which the camera swings to show the white female officer. Someone on the video can be heard calling her a “racist.”

The officer indicates she was repeating something a person in the group had told her. At one point, she can be heard saying, “Ah, nope that’s a quote from . . . ” The rest of that sentence could not be heard on the video.

“I bet she ain’t have that badge on,” a voice then says on the video, “she wouldn’t call us no n-----s.”

Montgomery County police are investigating “all the facts and circumstances of this encounter,” said Officer Rick Goodale, a police spokesman. They are studying video footage recorded by officers’ body-worn cameras, Goodale said.

The spokesman said the department was hoping to release some details of their findings Thursday evening.

The incident began as officers were investigating a possible trespassing at the McDonald’s , Goodale said. Police are trying to determine whether citations or charges were issued and the ages of those stopped, and whether any are juveniles.

In a statement on its Twitter account , the department also said it was reaching out to the “persons involved in the incident.”

A spokesman for Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich (D), Ohene Gyapong, said the incident is under investigation and referred questions to Elrich, who did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Council member Craig Rice (D-District 2) said after he learned of the video, he called Montgomery County Assistant Police Chief Marcus Jones, who told him police had a more extensive video showing the incident.

Rice said he was told the officer was repeating the word after the group of people who were stopped had used it first.

“There’s a little bit of back-and-forth, from what I understand, between the officer and the folks and she ends up repeating something that, again, she shouldn’t have repeated,” Rice said. He said the word should never have been used, “regardless of what went down. . . . It’s not appropriate for anyone in our workforce.”

Rice said he wanted to see a full police investigation into the incident and, if necessary, “appropriate disciplinary action,” which he said might include racial sensitivity training.

Council member Will Jawando (D-At Large) said he also called Jones seeking more information and to ask for an investigation.

“We need to examine what went wrong,” Jawando said. “Obviously using that language is never acceptable and there needs to be appropriate consequences for that.”

Jawando said he wanted the investigation to go further, examining why the people stopped, who appeared to be African American, were stopped in the first place. Jawando’s bill requiring outside investigations of ­police-involved deaths in the county — an effort to enhance trust between the community and the police department — passed the council this week.

“I think there’s a larger issue . . . who and why and how we’re stopping and detaining individuals,” he said. “When you do that, it can lead to disproportionate arrests and use of force, which is not a good thing. It doesn’t build trust in the community.”

