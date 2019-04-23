Montgomery County police officer Kyle Olinger addresses the media after the sentencing of the man convicted of shooting him at the Montgomery County Circuit Court in Rockville, Md., on Jan. 6, 2005. (Kevin Clark/The Washington Post)

Kyle Olinger, a Montgomery County police officer who was shot during a traffic stop in 2003, died last week of his wounds.

Olinger, 53, had served for almost two years on the force when he was shot and left paralyzed below his chest, according to police officials. He died April 18 from “complications of his wound,” officials said.

On Monday, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) said in a Twitter message that he had ordered state flags to fly at half-staff to honor Olinger.

“It is the least we can do to pay tribute to the life and memory of this true hero,” the governor said.

In September 2004, Olinger, then 38 and in a wheelchair, gave an account in Montgomery County Circuit Court of the incident in which he was shot. It was given at the trial of the man subsequently convicted of shooting him.

At the trial, Olinger testified that just after midnight on Aug. 13, 2003, he stopped a car that three men were riding in near Second Avenue and Spring Street in Silver Spring.

One of them could not produce identification, he said, and he asked the man to step out of the car. Olinger said he walked with him to the back of the car.

Then he said he looked toward the front of the car and saw the defendant in the passenger seat moving around and reaching for something. He moved toward the front and saw that the man in the passenger seat had picked up a gun.

Olinger said that he drew his own weapon, and told the man to drop his, but he did not.

The officer moved closer to the car, he said, and testified that he didn’t want to shoot. Although, he said, “technically, I could have shot him.”

Then Olinger said the man pulled Olinger’s arm into the car and shot him.

He was hit in the neck and paralyzed.

Olinger, a former Marine, said, “I remember there was a black hole with a white light — the muzzle flash — and then I remember hitting the curb. I heard loud sirens in the background and I remember someone yell, ‘Get in the car!’ ”

The assailant — Terrence Green, who was then 19 — was convicted and sentenced in January 2005 to life in prison plus 20 years. Judge S. Michael Pincus told the court at the sentencing that Olinger suffered “excessive harm.”

At the time of the sentencing, Olinger had returned to the Montgomery department to work as a detective in the special investigations division. He had said that since the shooting, he had been living in his “own personal hell.”

He had been a martial arts student, avid runner and weightlifter. In a 2005 article, he said, “Everything I loved to do in life I can no longer do. There are things worse than death in life, and that’s paralysis.”

He had a .32-caliber bullet lodged in his spine, and below his chest could feel nothing but a phantom pain.

The Officer Down Memorial Page said Olinger had previously served with the police department in Reading, Pa., for six years. It said he is survived by his wife and two sons.

Dan Morse contributed to this report.