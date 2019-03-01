Montgomery County police are investigating a Thursday night armed robbery as a hate crime, saying two masked men used a slur linked to the victim’s perceived sexual orientation.

The victim was treated for injuries that were not life-threatening, officials said.

Just after 10 p.m. Thursday, the victim was walking along Navahoe Drive, near University Boulevard East, in Silver Spring, police said. Two men confronted the victim, demanded money and items, assaulted the victim, and fled. Police officials did not say what kind of weapon or weapons the suspects were armed with.

Police described the suspects as African American men wearing black ski masks, hooded jackets, blue or black shoes, and dark pants.

