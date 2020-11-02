By Dana HedgpethcloseDana HedgpethReporter covering local breaking newsEmailEmailBioBioFollowFollowNovember 2, 2020 at 8:43 AM ESTA pedestrian was struck and killed Monday morning in Montgomery County.Few details were immediately available, and the person has not yet been identified by police.Follow the latest on Election 2020chevron-rightOfficials said the incident unfolded just before 6 a.m. at Shady Grove and Briardale roads. Montgomery County Police said the driver stayed on the scene of the crash. Today’s HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.By signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy PolicyComments are not available on this story.Share your feedback by emailing the author. Have a question about our comment policies? Review our guidelines or contact the commenting team here.