The lawsuit, filed by attorneys for Arnaldo Pesoa, 20, also names the Montgomery County government as a defendant.

The knee strike, outside a McDonald’s restaurant in Aspen Hill last summer, had no “legitimate law enforcement purpose,” the attorneys wrote. They are seeking monetary damages for Pesoa and an emergency halt in Montgomery County to what they termed a dangerous police tactic.

AD

“In a sense, Mr. Pesoa is fortunate,” said of one of his attorneys, Timothy Maloney, “because the officer’s violent knee strike to his neck could easily have resulted in death or paralysis.”

AD

The officer, Kevin Moris, 32, was criminally tried in December on two misdemeanor counts: second-degree assault and misconduct in office. The jury convicted him, after more than a day of deliberations, of assault but acquitted him of misconduct. Moris’s sentencing has been delayed by court shutdowns in connection with the coronavirus pandemic. He remains free and on administrative leave from the police department.

Moris’s attorney, Morgan Leigh, alleged that the lawsuit was timed to take advantage of the national outcry over the case of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Floyd died after a police officer kept his knee on Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes. The cases are in “no way comparable,” Leigh said Wednesday.

AD

In her client’s criminal case, she intends to seek a sentence of “probation before judgment” for Moris, meaning he would not be jailed and not have a conviction on his record. She says the knee strike was reasonable given the broader, chaotic context of how the arrest played out.

AD

“It was not malicious,” Leigh said. “It was a reaction to being spit on by someone who had blood in his mouth.”

The 19-page complaint covers much of the ground laid out in Moris’s trial while adding a broader argument: Moris’s claim that he used an accepted police tactic was a strong indictment of the very tactic.

Maloney balked at Leigh’s assertion the lawsuit was filed this week to benefit from the attention on the Floyd case. He said that his co-counsel in the litigation, James Cleaver, put the county on notice in September that he was preparing possible litigation, and they started drafting the complaint before Floyd’s death. Maloney said his office submitted the lawsuit on Tuesday by placing it into the Montgomery County Circuit Courthouse’s outdoor dropbox, a standard procedure for lawyers during the past 10 weeks because of the pandemic shutdowns.

AD

AD

“We file police cases every month,” Maloney said, “and we are not going to stop filing because of the terrible tragedy in Minnesota, quite the contrary.”

The events at the heart of the lawsuit unfolded July 3, 2019, and stemmed from an undercover drug operation that drew officers to Pesoa, who was sitting inside the McDonald’s. They suspected he had psilocybin mushrooms that he intended to sell. The officers moved to take him into custody.

“Make no bones about it. He wasn’t the most compliant,” prosecutor Michael Aubin told jurors during Moris’s trial. “It took them some time to get him out of the booth on the ground and place him in the cuffs. There’s a scuffle. Mr. Pesoa had a bloody lip as a result.”

AD

Moris was not tried for any actions inside the McDonald’s. But the lawsuit alleged the assaulting and misconduct started there.

AD

“The officers, including defendant Moris, violently removed plaintiff from the booth in the restaurant and pushed him to the ground,” the lawsuit says. “Officer Moris threatened to break Mr. Pesoa’s fingers if he did not stop moving around.”

Leigh said that the lawsuit’s description related to the comment about breaking fingers distorts why Moris said it.

“He was pleading with Pesoa to stop twisting and turning his wrists and arms because his fingers were at a precarious angle as Kevin held onto his hand the best he could,” Leigh said. “It was a warning to prevent harm.”

AD

Officers placed Pesoa in handcuffs, walked him outside the McDonald’s and eventually got him onto his abdomen on the ground, according to court testimony. Officer Moris bent over him and began using his knee to pin Pesoa against the sidewalk, a video shows.

AD

By then, according to Leigh, Pesoa had spat blood at least twice at Moris. The officer restrained Pesoa by pressing his knee at the top of his back, she said, an important detail because it showed he wasn’t forcing pressure onto his neck.

The officer grabbed Pesoa by his hair, bent his right knee and drove it into Pesoa’s neck area — causing his forehead to strike the pavement, video shows.

The exact location of the knee strike remains in contention. The lawsuit says the neck. Leigh says it was the base of the neck and upper-back area.

AD

Also in dispute is how badly Pesoa was injured. The lawsuit alleges he suffered a concussion and extensive lacerations. Leigh said no such evidence was presented at Moris’s criminal trial.

At least two witnesses captured the arrest of Pesoa on cellphone videos, which quickly spread online. The reaction from Montgomery County politicians was swift and is a key element of the lawsuit.

AD

“The content of the videos is horrifying,” County Executive Marc Elrich (D) said in a statement at the time, calling for an investigation of the officers involved.

“We are outraged and deeply saddened to watch the videos,” said Montgomery County Council President Nancy Navarro and Council Vice President Sidney Katz, after the video’s release.

AD

Despite that reaction, the lawsuit alleged, “the county has no explicit policies that prevent using force that may block airways or using violent force on handcuffed arrestees who are not a threat to life and safety.”

Capt. Tom Jordan, a police spokesman, referred questions about the lawsuit to the Montgomery County attorney’s office. Barry Hudson, a county government spokesman, said Wednesday morning the lawsuit hadn’t arrived at county offices.

“Since the county has not received the complaint, we will not be able to address any specifics presented in the lawsuit at this time,” he said.

AD

Pesoa pleaded guilty to attempted sale of the hallucinogenic mushrooms and was sentenced to six months of probation, according to court records.

AD

His attorney, Maloney, said he would like to obtain a consent decree that would address knee strikes and any kind of pressure applied to arrestees’ neck areas.

“Plaintiff also seeks an injunction,” his lawsuit says, “enjoining Montgomery County from training and/or permitting the use of a ‘knee strike’ in the neck area of arrestees and to adopt an explicit general order preventing its officers from using force, which potentially blocks an arrestee’s airways or could potentially cause serious injury to [an arrestee’s] cervical spine.

“Plaintiff also seeks an injunction compelling Montgomery County to adopt a general order preventing its officers from using potentially lethal force on handcuffed arrestees unless necessary to protect the life and safety of officers or of the public, a situation which did not exist here.”