A lockdown at Montgomery College’s Takoma Park campus has been lifted after authorities received a report of a person with a weapon.

Ron Hardy, a spokesman with the Takoma Park Police Department, said there was a report from a security officer at the campus that a “person pointed a handgun at him” on the third floor of a student services building.

Hardy said security cameras showed the person had left the area. A search was underway. No one was hurt in the incident.

By 9:30 a.m., the college said on Twitter that the situation was declared “all clear” and that “there is no threat.” Police have cleared the scene.

It was not known at this time of anyone was in custody.

This story will be updated.