Detectives launched an investigation after they received a report on Nov. 2 that Mason had engaged in a sexual relationship with the victim, the police statement said.

The arrest warrant alleges that the victim was a student in Mason’s class during the 2018-19 academic year and that on the final day of school, they exchanged Snapchat usernames. Mason contacted her that evening, the warrant said.

They continued communicating via social media throughout the summer, court documents show, and by early September, Mason told the 17-year-old in a Snapchat message that he was interested in her.

Mason and the student soon began meeting every Friday for at least four weeks in a county park near the school, where they walked into the woods and began a physical relationship, the arrest warrant said. On several occasions, they engaged in intercourse, including inside a school classroom early before a school day in October, court files stated.

In a letter to families and school staff, Magruder principal Dr. Leroy Evans said that the school is cooperating with police.

“These charges are deeply concerning and unacceptable and represent a serious breach of trust, responsibility, integrity and the law,” Evans wrote. “We hold our employees to a high standard of character and these allegations violate that.

“Please know that the safety of our students is our top priority and we work every day to ensure that we maintain a safe learning environment for all.”

The principal said that Mason has been a Montgomery County Schools employee since 2011. He first worked as a paraeducator at Northwest High School until 2015, when he moved to Magruder to become a special-education teacher, school officials said.

Authorities said that bond information was not immediately available.

If parents or students believe they may have had inappropriate contact from Mason, police ask that they call 240-773-5400.

