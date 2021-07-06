He had been a teacher in the county school system since 2017, previously teaching at Goshen Elementary School.
Bremerman’s time served, 90 days that were a combination of 25 days spent in jail and other time under monitoring, were given credit by the judge.
Police arrested Bremerman on March 31 after an investigation prompted by a tip given to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children by an instant messaging app, Kik, that child pornography was being uploaded, according to arrest records.
Police determined Bremerman to be the user.
After conducting a search of his home, police also found child pornography on his cellphone, police say.
Bremerman will have to register as a sex offender as part of sentencing.
Bremerman’s attorney was unavailable for comment Wednesday. An attorney for Bremerman read reports of his rehabilitation efforts during his sentencing in court that included recommendations from a therapist for community-based programs for sex offenders and another report that read “his risk can be adequately managed in the community through supervision.”
The court noted his involvement in several treatment and rehabilitation programs, which was also taken into consideration.
During his sentencing, Bremerman offered an apology to students, their parents and his former coworkers.
“They placed their trust in me to live up to certain standards and I failed them,” Bremerman said. “I am ashamed of my actions which have cost me my career but more importantly I’ve brought negative attention to a profession that thrives on trust and deserves nothing but admiration and respect.”
Bremerman said he is committed to continued treatment.
The sentencing guidelines ranged from probation to a maximum of six months in jail.