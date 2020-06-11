Montgomery County police on Wednesday night announced the arrest of five suspects — ages 19-21 — four of whom had reportedly entered the country illegally. All were charged with first-degree murder and are accused of playing different roles in the May 26 slaying, from lookouts to shooters, according to the documents.

Detectives built their case, in part, reviewing surveillance video from the parking lot of a library in Annapolis at 8:09 a.m. on May 26 — video that had been recorded just 63 minutes after the shooting. Detectives said it appeared the men drove to Annapolis after the shooting. The video, recorded 38 miles from the crime scene, showed two men get out of a Toyota Corolla wearing clothing similar to that worn by two of the homicide suspects, detectives alleged.

“In the video,” Detective Frank Springer wrote in a court affidavit, “what appear to be two younger Hispanic males can be seen getting out of the listed vehicle, changing their clothes, and then taking a trash bag to the dumpster in the library parking lot.”

Local officials said all five suspects had been living in the Wheaton-Silver Spring areas of Montgomery County. The five were identified as: Carlos Andres Orellana, 21; Daniel E. Huezo Landaverde, 19; Oscar Effrain Zavala-Urrea, 19; Romeo Almengor Oxlaj-Lopez, 20 and Victor Alfonso Cruz-Orellana, 21. All were being held Thursday without bond in the county jail.

Four of the suspects — Orellana, Zavala-Urrea, Oxlaj-Lopez, and Cruz-Orellana — entered the country illegally from Central America as unaccompanied minors and were transferred to the custody of the U.S. Office of Refugee Resettlement, according to an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) spokeswoman.

ICE in recent days has asked Montgomery jail officials to notify the agency if any of the four will be released from custody, a process known as a detainer that can lead to deportation. Two of the four — Orellana and Oxlaj-Lopez — had earlier failed to appear at U.S. Immigration Court hearings, the ICE spokeswoman said.

Allen Wolf, the head public defender in Montgomery County, said his office likely would represent one of the suspects. He said he would contract with private attorneys to represent the other four, as is typical for a case that has multiple co-defendants who cannot afford private attorneys.

Wolf said because it is very early in the cases and attorneys have not been assigned, he could not comment on the specific allegations.

Events leading the murder, police allege, date back to at least January and took place inside the victim’s apartment along Glenmont Circle, just southeast of the intersection of Georgia Avenue and Randolph Road.

At the time, Medrano-Campos had a roommate — Orellana — who left because he wasn’t paying the rent, according to court documents.

“When he moved out,” Springer wrote, citing two witnesses who spoke with detectives, “he stole Medrano-Campos’s PlayStation, video game system as well as his Xbox video game system.”

At some point in mid-April, Springer added, Orellana broke into Medrano-Campos’s apartment and stole $3,000 cash. Detectives examined the email history on Medrano-Campos’s cellphone, learning he’d emailed Orellana demanding his stolen items back, according to the court records.

Witnesses also asserted that at the end of April, they saw Orellana and Medrano-Campos square off in a fight, during which Orellana “had threatened to kill Medrano-Campos,” Springer wrote in the affidavit.

About 12:30 p.m., May 27, some 17 hours after the slaying, plainclothes officers moved in on Orellana, arresting him in the Wheaton area near the corner of Viers Mill Road and Connecticut Avenue.

Under questioning by detectives, Orellana initially denied ever living in Medrano-Campos’s apartment or stealing anything from him, police alleged. That changed, Springer wrote, after detectives told him what they’d heard from witnesses.

Orellana “ultimately ended up admitting to stealing Medrano-Campos’s PlayStation,” Springer wrote. “Orella admitted to being involved in a physical altercation with Medrano-Campos around the end of April, 2020. But he stated that as far as he knew, the fight was over a girl. Orellana said that Medrano-Campos beat him with a lead pipe but that after the fight, he was not mad at Medrano-Campos.”

Detectives took Orellana to jail on burglary and theft charges while they continued to build their homicide case over the next week. They picked up two pick clues: The library surveillance video and a witness who said he was with several of the suspects the night before the homicide.